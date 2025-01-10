Argentex Group (LON:AGFX) Trading 15.2% Higher – Should You Buy?

Argentex Group PLC (LON:AGFX – Get Free Report) shares traded up 15.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 33.40 ($0.41) and last traded at GBX 33.40 ($0.41). 561,001 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 467,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 29 ($0.36).

Argentex Group Stock Up 10.2 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 30.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 31.84. The firm has a market cap of £42.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 716.00 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.42, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Nigel Railton acquired 693,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 31 ($0.38) per share, with a total value of £214,830 ($264,341.09). 24.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Argentex Group

As global payment and currency risk management specialists, we offer bespoke services alongside market leading technology for businesses and financial institutions. When choosing Argentex, you will benefit from competitive rates, tailored risk management solutions and the certainty that your organisation is in safe hands.

Argentex is listed on the London Stock Exchange, with offices in the UK, the Netherlands, Australia and the UAE.

