ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (BATS:ARKQ) Shares Sold by Avondale Wealth Management

Avondale Wealth Management decreased its holdings in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (BATS:ARKQ – Free Report) by 44.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Avondale Wealth Management’s holdings in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF in the second quarter worth $122,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF by 10.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after buying an additional 2,313 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF in the second quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000.

Shares of ARKQ traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $79.95. The company had a trading volume of 270,793 shares. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 28.71 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.54.

About ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF

The ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (ARKQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund with a broad mandate to invest in companies that its managers identify as benefiting from automation and other technological advancements.

