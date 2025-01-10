ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Stock Price Down 4.4% – Time to Sell?

Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) shares traded down 4.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $138.02 and last traded at $138.85. 1,295,900 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 4,694,972 shares. The stock had previously closed at $145.20.

ARM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of ARM from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of ARM from $144.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of ARM in a report on Friday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna increased their target price on ARM from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on ARM from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.32.

The stock has a market capitalization of $147.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 234.60, a P/E/G ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 4.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $137.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.12.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $844.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.03 million. ARM had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 18.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Arm Holdings plc will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in ARM by 14,351.1% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 812,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,670,000 after purchasing an additional 806,676 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of ARM by 551.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 579,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,790,000 after buying an additional 490,415 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ARM by 186.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 359,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,279,000 after acquiring an additional 233,909 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in ARM by 21.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,281,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,265,000 after acquiring an additional 228,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marsico Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ARM during the second quarter worth approximately $33,207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

