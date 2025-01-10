Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UNGet Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$7.25 and traded as high as C$7.50. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit shares last traded at C$7.38, with a volume of 85,010 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on AX.UN. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Trading Down 0.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$7.60 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.25. The company has a market cap of C$766.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.20.

Insider Transactions at Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit

In related news, Director Mazhar H. (Mike) Shaikh acquired 3,200 shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$20.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$66,880.00. Corporate insiders own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

About Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit

(Get Free Report)

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust with a portfolio of industrial, office and retail properties in Canada and the United States. Artis’s vision is to build a best-in-class asset management and investment platform focused on growing net asset value per unit and distributions for investors through value investing in real estate.

Featured Articles

