Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$7.25 and traded as high as C$7.50. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit shares last traded at C$7.38, with a volume of 85,010 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on AX.UN. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

Get Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Trading Down 0.3 %

Insider Transactions at Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit

The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$7.60 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.25. The company has a market cap of C$766.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.20.

In related news, Director Mazhar H. (Mike) Shaikh acquired 3,200 shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$20.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$66,880.00. Corporate insiders own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

About Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit

(Get Free Report)

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust with a portfolio of industrial, office and retail properties in Canada and the United States. Artis’s vision is to build a best-in-class asset management and investment platform focused on growing net asset value per unit and distributions for investors through value investing in real estate.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.