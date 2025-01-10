Associated British Foods (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $23.60 and last traded at $23.60, with a volume of 29763 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.75.

Associated British Foods Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Associated British Foods Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.9028 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This is a boost from Associated British Foods’s previous dividend of $0.21.

Associated British Foods Company Profile

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Ingredients, Agriculture, Sugar, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

