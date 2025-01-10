Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) Reaches New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Athabasca Oil Co. (TSE:ATH – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$5.79 and last traded at C$5.70, with a volume of 885374 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.58.

ATH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upgraded Athabasca Oil to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Scotiabank set a C$6.50 price objective on shares of Athabasca Oil and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$7.50 to C$6.50 in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$6.25.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.21. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.33, a P/E/G ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.60.

Athabasca Oil Corp is an energy company. It is focused on the exploration, development, and production of light oil and liquids-rich natural gas. The company organizes its business under two operational segments, Light Oil and Thermal Oil. It generates maximum revenue from the Thermal Oil segment. Thermal Oil includes the exploration, development, and production of bitumen from sand and carbonate rock formations located in the Athabasca region of Northern Alberta.

