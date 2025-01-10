Atlas Brown Inc. Boosts Holdings in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL)

Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,873 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF were worth $1,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 195,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,957,000 after buying an additional 19,935 shares during the last quarter. United Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 16.8% in the third quarter. United Advisor Group LLC now owns 40,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,303,000 after acquiring an additional 5,798 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 20.2% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 13,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company increased its position in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 8,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

REGL traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $79.75. 82,568 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.00 and a fifty-two week high of $56.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.6061 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

The ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (REGL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of mid-cap companies that have increased their dividends for at least 15-consecutive years. REGL was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

