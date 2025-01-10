Atlas Brown Inc. Increases Stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,857 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 254 shares during the quarter. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVEM. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. City State Bank purchased a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. purchased a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AVEM traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.55. 486,246 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 429,290. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.80 and its 200 day moving average is $61.55. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $52.72 and a one year high of $66.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.88.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

