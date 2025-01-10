Atlas Brown Inc. Sells 125 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Atlas Brown Inc. cut its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PM. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,963,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. ORG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 8,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 142.8% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 2,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 301,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares during the period. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Philip Morris International stock traded down $4.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $117.21. 3,589,876 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,890,908. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.82 and a 12 month high of $134.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $126.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.54.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.09. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 117.94% and a net margin of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PM. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price (up previously from $138.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.39.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Werner Barth sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.98, for a total value of $974,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,402,431.64. This represents a 7.29 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 101,918 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.85, for a total transaction of $13,234,052.30. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 959,761 shares in the company, valued at $124,624,965.85. This represents a 9.60 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

