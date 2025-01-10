Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLRF) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLRF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.60 and traded as low as $11.60. Atlas Copco shares last traded at $11.60, with a volume of 11,855 shares changing hands.

Atlas Copco Price Performance

Atlas Copco Company Profile

Atlas Copco AB, together with its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions. The company operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions primarily for use in the manufacturing and process industries.

