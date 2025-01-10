Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Free Report) (TSE:AUP) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

Get Aurinia Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AUPH

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Insider Transactions at Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

AUPH stock opened at $8.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 5.60 and a quick ratio of 5.11. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $4.71 and a 1 year high of $10.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.73 and a 200 day moving average of $7.20. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.60 and a beta of 1.24.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Allen Bailey sold 4,557 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.43, for a total transaction of $38,415.51. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,356 shares in the company, valued at $112,591.08. This represents a 25.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUPH. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,945,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,587,000 after purchasing an additional 64,949 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 187.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 219,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after buying an additional 143,072 shares in the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,713,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,330,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 4,307.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 547,727 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,015,000 after acquiring an additional 535,301 shares during the last quarter. 36.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States. It offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.