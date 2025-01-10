Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Auto Trader Group plc (LON:AUTO – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 829.03 ($10.20) and traded as low as GBX 776.80 ($9.56). Auto Trader Group shares last traded at GBX 781.20 ($9.61), with a volume of 2,122,242 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 688 ($8.47) to GBX 746 ($9.18) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Auto Trader Group from GBX 880 ($10.83) to GBX 830 ($10.21) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Shore Capital cut Auto Trader Group to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

Auto Trader Group Price Performance

Auto Trader Group Cuts Dividend

The company has a market capitalization of £6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,774.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.26, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 814.17 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 828.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. Auto Trader Group’s payout ratio is 3,571.43%.

Auto Trader Group Company Profile

About Auto Trader

Auto Trader Group plc is the UK’s largest automotive platform. It listed on the London Stock Exchange in March 2015 and is a member of the FTSE 100 Index.

Auto Trader’s purpose is Driving Change Together. Responsibly. Auto Trader is committed to creating a diverse and inclusive culture, it aims to build stronger partnerships with its customers and use its voice and influence to drive more environmentally friendly vehicle choices.

With the largest number of car buyers and the largest choice of trusted stock, Auto Trader’s marketplace sits at the heart of the UK car buying process.

