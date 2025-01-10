Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Stock Holdings Lessened by Jacobs & Co. CA

Jacobs & Co. CA cut its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing comprises approximately 1.6% of Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $15,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 346.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 106 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 78.5% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 116 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP David Foskett sold 1,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.29, for a total transaction of $290,447.16. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,958 shares in the company, valued at $1,723,589.82. This trade represents a 14.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 38,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $11,692,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,781,200. The trade was a 54.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,062 shares of company stock valued at $12,299,550 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ADP shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $267.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $289.91.

View Our Latest Analysis on Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

NASDAQ ADP traded down $3.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $288.25. 1,071,705 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,270,121. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $298.49 and a 200-day moving average of $277.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $117.45 billion, a PE ratio of 30.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.79. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $231.27 and a one year high of $309.63.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 82.36% and a net margin of 19.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $1.54 per share. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $6.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 65.74%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Further Reading

