Avondale Wealth Management Acquires 3,175 Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Avondale Wealth Management grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 81.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Avondale Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Avondale Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,956,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 29.1% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of BATS:ITA traded up $1.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $146.00. 598,826 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.60. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $145.00 and a fifty-two week high of $206.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $149.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.37.

About iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

