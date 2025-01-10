Avondale Wealth Management Acquires 5,480 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Avondale Wealth Management increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 78,999 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,480 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 4.9% of Avondale Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Avondale Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $7,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 16,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA now owns 17,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $96.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,813,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,367,969. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $94.85 and a 1-year high of $102.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.93.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

