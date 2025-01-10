Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 681 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 98 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Windacre Partnership LLC lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 728,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,038,951,000 after acquiring an additional 217,700 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,997,827 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,851,160,000 after buying an additional 173,642 shares during the period. Darsana Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 2nd quarter worth $210,806,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 108,517.8% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 48,878 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $69,755,000 after acquiring an additional 48,833 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in TransDigm Group by 2,868.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 47,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $60,136,000 after acquiring an additional 48,769 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on TDG shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,440.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $1,444.00 to $1,348.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,500.00 to $1,375.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,452.00.

TransDigm Group Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE TDG traded down $12.50 on Friday, reaching $1,269.82. The company had a trading volume of 54,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,445. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,282.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,306.49. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $1,004.25 and a 12 month high of $1,451.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.40 billion, a PE ratio of 49.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.38.

Insider Activity at TransDigm Group

In related news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,401.75, for a total transaction of $4,205,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,046,300. This represents a 45.45 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 5,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,402.85, for a total transaction of $7,676,395.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $30,228,611.80. This trade represents a 20.25 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 69,525 shares of company stock valued at $88,134,141. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Profile

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.