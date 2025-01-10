Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 20.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,926 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 5,362 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 117,420,328 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,904,647,000 after purchasing an additional 6,062,658 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Comcast by 2.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,329,384 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,500,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,626 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Comcast by 1.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,871,235 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,331,192,000 after acquiring an additional 416,759 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 6.0% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 30,364,136 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,268,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 15,983,230 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $667,620,000 after purchasing an additional 822,936 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of CMCSA traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.68. 8,227,710 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,931,592. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $36.24 and a 1-year high of $47.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The cable giant reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $32.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.78 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 19.81%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMCSA has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Comcast from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $48.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Comcast from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Comcast from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Comcast to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 25,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total value of $1,087,620.83. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 534,849 shares in the company, valued at $22,779,218.91. This represents a 4.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 234,464 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $10,002,234.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,669,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $284,539,128.48. The trade was a 3.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

