Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Purchases 648 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,626 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Tesla comprises about 1.8% of Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new position in Tesla in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 168.8% in the second quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the third quarter worth $29,000. Clean Yield Group raised its position in Tesla by 60.0% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 128 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Tesla in the third quarter valued at $35,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TSLA. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Tesla from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. HSBC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and set a $124.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $195.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $295.69.

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.21, for a total transaction of $975,191.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,775,792.65. This trade represents a 2.34 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 60,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.23, for a total value of $15,138,915.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,563,220 shares in the company, valued at $391,164,540.60. This represents a 3.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 621,886 shares of company stock valued at $213,451,751 over the last 90 days. 20.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $2.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $392.56. 24,011,059 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,669,305. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.80 and a 1-year high of $488.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 trillion, a P/E ratio of 107.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 2.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $373.68 and its 200-day moving average is $279.12.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $25.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.47 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 13.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

