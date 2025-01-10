Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,257 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,257 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in Williams Companies by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 752 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Williams Companies in the third quarter worth $38,000. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Williams Companies news, CAO Mary A. Hausman sold 7,951 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.30, for a total value of $447,641.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,455,805.40. This trade represents a 23.52 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Williams Companies stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.23. 1,126,717 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,085,568. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.65 and a fifty-two week high of $60.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.08.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 27.36%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Williams Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 80.17%.

WMB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Williams Companies from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Friday. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.29.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

