Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.00

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 8th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.0028 per share by the bank on Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th.

Banco Bradesco has decreased its dividend by an average of 18.4% annually over the last three years.

Banco Bradesco Stock Performance

BBDO stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.76. 33,476 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,213. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Banco Bradesco has a 52 week low of $1.71 and a 52 week high of $3.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.09.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; overdraft and agribusiness loans; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; car, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; foreign currency exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

