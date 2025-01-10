Bank of New York Mellon Corporation Reports Senior Executive’s Retirement

Bank of New York Mellon Corporation, a leading financial services company, recently disclosed in an 8-K filing to the Securities and Exchange Commission that Catherine Keating, Senior Executive Vice President, and Global Head of Wealth Management, has informed the company of her decision to retire effective April 30, 2025.

Keating, who holds the position of a Named Executive Officer at the Bank of New York Mellon, communicated her retirement plans to the company on January 7, 2025. Her retirement marks a significant departure in the leadership team of the corporation. This disclosure falls under Item 5.02 of the filing, relating to the departure of directors or certain officers, election of directors, appointment of certain officers, and compensatory arrangements of certain officers.

The filing outlined that Catherine Keating, a key executive at the Bank of New York Mellon, will be stepping down after her service as the Senior Executive Vice President and Global Head of Wealth Management. Her retirement schedule aligns with the company’s ongoing developments and strategic plans.

The Bank of New York Mellon, with its headquarters in New York, remains a pivotal player in the financial services sector. The company, listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol BK, assures its stakeholders of a seamless transition following Keating’s departure as part of its commitment to operational continuity and excellence.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has duly filed this report to adhere to the regulations and transparency standards stipulated by the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The company’s commitment to effective governance and timely disclosures reinforces its standing as a reliable institution within the financial industry.

The retirement of Catherine Keating, a prominent figure within the Bank of New York Mellon Corporation, signifies a notable change in the leadership structure of the esteemed financial institution. The company is expected to undertake appropriate steps to ensure a smooth transition following Keating’s retirement, reflecting its dedication to maintaining operational efficiency and effectiveness.

This announcement comes in the wake of the Bank of New York Mellon’s ongoing efforts to uphold its reputation as a trusted financial entity serving a diverse range of clients and customers. The corporation’s focus on leadership continuity and transparency underscores its commitment to best practices and stakeholder confidence.

