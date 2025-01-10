Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.30 and traded as high as $13.48. Bank of South Carolina shares last traded at $13.48, with a volume of 1,496 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of South Carolina in a research note on Friday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

The firm has a market cap of $73.25 million, a P/E ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.30.

Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 10th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.77 million during the quarter. Bank of South Carolina had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 22.15%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Bank of South Carolina’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides a range of financial products and services primarily in Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester counties of South Carolina. Its deposits include non-interest-bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

