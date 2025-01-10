bemo staked TON (STTON) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $40.64 Million

bemo staked TON (STTON) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 10th. One bemo staked TON token can currently be purchased for $5.54 or 0.00005836 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, bemo staked TON has traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar. bemo staked TON has a market cap of $40.64 million and approximately $229,165.55 worth of bemo staked TON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get bemo staked TON alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94,639.68 or 0.99739816 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $94,131.75 or 0.99204520 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

bemo staked TON Profile

bemo staked TON was first traded on May 4th, 2023. bemo staked TON’s total supply is 7,338,356 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,338,355 tokens. The official website for bemo staked TON is bemo.finance. bemo staked TON’s official Twitter account is @bemo_finance. bemo staked TON’s official message board is medium.com/@bemo-finance.

bemo staked TON Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “bemo staked TON (stTON) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the TON platform. bemo staked TON has a current supply of 7,362,203.77341877. The last known price of bemo staked TON is 5.49635933 USD and is down -1.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $242,538.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bemo.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bemo staked TON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bemo staked TON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase bemo staked TON using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for bemo staked TON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for bemo staked TON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.