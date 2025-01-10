Berry FY2026 EPS Estimate Boosted by Capital One Financial

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial upped their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Berry in a report released on Wednesday, January 8th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.45. The consensus estimate for Berry’s current full-year earnings is $0.60 per share.

Get Berry alerts:

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $259.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.67 million. Berry had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The business’s revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Berry from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 18th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BRY

Berry Stock Performance

Shares of Berry stock opened at $4.55 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.34. The company has a market capitalization of $350.07 million, a PE ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Berry has a 52 week low of $3.72 and a 52 week high of $8.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Berry

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berry during the 2nd quarter worth $5,636,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Berry by 2,821.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 649,607 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,196,000 after purchasing an additional 627,375 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Berry by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,664,292 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,751,000 after purchasing an additional 318,223 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Berry during the 2nd quarter worth $1,719,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Berry during the 3rd quarter worth $1,333,000. 94.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Berry Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. Berry’s dividend payout ratio is 11.11%.

Berry Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.