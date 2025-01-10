Better Home & Finance (NASDAQ:BETR) Shares Down 4.2% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Better Home & Finance Holding (NASDAQ:BETR – Get Free Report) fell 4.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.41 and last traded at $9.44. 14,668 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 21,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.85.
Better Home & Finance Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.43.
Better Home & Finance Company Profile
Better Home & Finance Holding Co engages in the provision of comprehensive homeownership services. It offers mortgage loans, real estate agent services, and title and homeowner’s insurance services. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
