BioSolar Announces Podcast Featuring CEO and Rutgers University Expert – Discussing Green Hydrogen Advantages**

On January 7, 2025, BioSolar Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSRC) released a press release unveiling a recent podcast where the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, Steve Hill, engaged in a discussion with Dr. Michael Shafer. Dr. Shafer, a Professor Emeritus of Political Science at Rutgers University and President of the Board of Directors at Warm Heart Worldwide, Inc., shared insights on green hydrogen production.

In the podcast, the focus was on the potential of green hydrogen to transform energy accessibility and sustainability in underserved regions. Dr. Shafer emphasized the benefits of on-site green hydrogen production, particularly in areas struggling with reliable energy infrastructure.

Dr. Shafer highlighted the advantages of localized green hydrogen production, citing regions like Malawi and Burundi, where it can significantly reduce the dependence on expensive and unreliable fuel transport methods. This shift towards green hydrogen could ensure consistent energy access for transportation and other essential needs, ultimately enhancing daily life quality and economic prospects for communities.

The conversation delved into the essential roles of policy and public engagement in facilitating a successful transition to green hydrogen. Dr. Shafer stressed the necessity of robust governmental support and community education to promote the adoption of this technology. He emphasized the importance of grassroots initiatives in building demand and fostering widespread acceptance, drawing from his experience in advocating for biochar.

While acknowledging the current higher production costs of green hydrogen compared to alternatives like electric vehicles, Dr. Shafer expressed optimism about forthcoming innovations that could drive down prices significantly. He pointed out that hydrogen’s quick refueling potential might accelerate the transition in areas lacking adequate grid infrastructure.

Moreover, Dr. Shafer underlined the urgency of addressing atmospheric CO2 levels and advocated for a combined approach to combat emissions. He highlighted green hydrogen’s pivotal role in curbing further emissions as a crucial step towards a sustainable future.

Dr. Michael Shafer, renowned for his extensive experience in foreign policy and sustainable development, provided valuable insights on the potential transformative impact of green hydrogen on a global scale.

