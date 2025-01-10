BioSyent (CVE:RX) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

BioSyent Inc. (CVE:RX – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$11.35 and traded as high as C$11.43. BioSyent shares last traded at C$11.43, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

BioSyent Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$132.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$11.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$10.80. The company has a quick ratio of 6.91, a current ratio of 6.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19.

Insider Activity

In related news, Senior Officer Robert Joseph March sold 4,775 shares of BioSyent stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.65, for a total transaction of C$55,628.75. Also, insider FAX Capital Corp. sold 230,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.12, for a total value of C$2,566,496.00. Insiders sold 349,144 shares of company stock worth $3,903,370 over the last three months. 33.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About BioSyent

BioSyent Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires or licenses, develops, and sells pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in Canada and internationally. Its products include FeraMAX Pd Therapeutic 150 for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia; FeraMAX Pd Maintenance 45, a chewable supplement for the prevention of iron deficiency anemia; and FeraMAX Pd Powder 15, a powder form product used for preventing iron deficiency and iron deficiency anemia.

