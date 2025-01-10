Bitcoin Depot (NASDAQ:BTM) vs. Mercurity Fintech (NASDAQ:MFH) Critical Review

Bitcoin Depot (NASDAQ:BTM – Get Free Report) and Mercurity Fintech (NASDAQ:MFH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bitcoin Depot and Mercurity Fintech”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bitcoin Depot $585.28 million 0.16 -$26.10 million ($0.93) -1.69 Mercurity Fintech $716,863.00 498.10 -$9.36 million N/A N/A

Mercurity Fintech has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bitcoin Depot.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

9.2% of Bitcoin Depot shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.8% of Mercurity Fintech shares are owned by institutional investors. 70.2% of Bitcoin Depot shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 62.8% of Mercurity Fintech shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Bitcoin Depot and Mercurity Fintech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bitcoin Depot -2.28% -488.33% -15.15% Mercurity Fintech N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Bitcoin Depot and Mercurity Fintech, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bitcoin Depot 0 0 2 1 3.33 Mercurity Fintech 0 0 0 0 0.00

Bitcoin Depot presently has a consensus price target of $3.75, indicating a potential upside of 138.85%. Given Bitcoin Depot’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Bitcoin Depot is more favorable than Mercurity Fintech.

Volatility and Risk

Bitcoin Depot has a beta of -0.09, meaning that its share price is 109% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mercurity Fintech has a beta of 3.46, meaning that its share price is 246% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Mercurity Fintech beats Bitcoin Depot on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bitcoin Depot

Bitcoin Depot Inc. owns and operates a network of cryptocurrency kiosks in North America. Its customers can buy and sell bitcoin, litecoin, and ethereum cryptocurrencies using the BTM kiosk network and other services. The company also engages in the sale of cryptocurrency to consumers at a network of retail locations through its BDCheckout product offering, as well as its website through over-the-counter trade. The company is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Bitcoin Depot Inc. is a subsidiary of BT Assets, Inc.

About Mercurity Fintech

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. operates as a fintech company powered by blockchain. The company provides digital asset trading infrastructure solutions based on internet and blockchain technologies for cryptocurrency traders; and asset digitalization platform, which offers blockchain-based digitalization solutions for traditional assets, such as fiat currencies, bonds, and precious metals. It also offers cryptocurrency mining services that provides computing power to the mining pool; and digital consultation services, such as digital payment solutions, asset management, and online and traditional brokerage services. The company was formerly known as JMU Limited and changed its name to Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. in April 2020. Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

