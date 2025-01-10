BKV (NYSE:BKV) Reaches New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

BKV Corporation (NYSE:BKV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $24.94 and last traded at $24.54, with a volume of 185638 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.92.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BKV. Truist Financial lifted their price target on BKV from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of BKV from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of BKV in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Citigroup started coverage on BKV in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on BKV from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.63.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.66.

BKV Corporation engages in the acquisition, operation, and development of natural gas and NGL properties. It is also involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Denver, Colorado with additional offices in Tunkhannock, Pennsylvania and Fort Worth, Texas.

