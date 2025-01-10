BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by ST Germain D J Co. Inc.

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,538 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 532 shares during the period. BlackRock comprises about 1.0% of ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $22,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock during the third quarter worth $26,000. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in BlackRock by 100.0% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 81.5% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 49 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity
In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 36,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,045.90, for a total value of $37,851,121.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,777,432. This trade represents a 84.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert L. Goldstein sold 54,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,046.03, for a total transaction of $56,485,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,845,393.48. This trade represents a 56.30 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Read Our Latest Stock Report on BLK
BlackRock Trading Down 3.7 %
Shares of NYSE BLK traded down $36.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $949.91. 329,576 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 622,047. The company has a quick ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,031.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $938.17. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $745.55 and a 1 year high of $1,082.45.
BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 11th. The asset manager reported $11.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.42 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 31.37%. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $10.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 43.18 EPS for the current year.
BlackRock Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $5.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.35%.
About BlackRock
BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Driving Forward: Lucid’s Growing Sales and Gravity SUV’s Impact
- The Basics of Support and Resistance
- Why Amazon’s Next Earnings Could Trigger a Stock Breakout
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- With This Kind of Data, The Fed Isn’t Cutting Rates This Year
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.