BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Major Shareholder Acquires $2,177,989.56 in Stock

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 282,123 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.72 per share, with a total value of $2,177,989.56. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 60,615,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,953,705.80. The trade was a 0.47 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, January 2nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 106,617 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.46 per share, with a total value of $795,362.82.
- On Monday, December 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 279,479 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.45 per share, for a total transaction of $2,082,118.55.
- On Thursday, December 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 69,719 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.65 per share, with a total value of $533,350.35.
- On Monday, December 16th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 350,000 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.91 per share, for a total transaction of $2,768,500.00.
- On Thursday, December 12th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 355,173 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.87 per share, for a total transaction of $2,795,211.51.
- On Wednesday, December 4th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 185,716 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.07 per share, with a total value of $1,498,728.12.
- On Monday, December 2nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 94,924 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.98 per share, for a total transaction of $757,493.52.
- On Monday, November 25th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 266,732 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.96 per share, for a total transaction of $2,123,186.72.
- On Friday, November 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 68,422 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.86 per share, with a total value of $537,796.92.
- On Tuesday, November 19th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 92,376 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.60 per share, for a total transaction of $702,057.60.
BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Stock Up 0.7 %
BIGZ stock opened at $7.66 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.51. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a one year low of $6.66 and a one year high of $8.25.
BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Dividend Announcement
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. PFG Investments LLC increased its position in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 75.1% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 23,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 10,099 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $191,000. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the third quarter worth $245,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 4.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 32,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period.
BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.
