BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Major Shareholder Acquires $2,177,989.56 in Stock

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 282,123 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.72 per share, with a total value of $2,177,989.56. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 60,615,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,953,705.80. The trade was a 0.47 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 2nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 106,617 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.46 per share, with a total value of $795,362.82.

On Monday, December 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 279,479 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.45 per share, for a total transaction of $2,082,118.55.

On Thursday, December 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 69,719 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.65 per share, with a total value of $533,350.35.

On Monday, December 16th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 350,000 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.91 per share, for a total transaction of $2,768,500.00.

On Thursday, December 12th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 355,173 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.87 per share, for a total transaction of $2,795,211.51.

On Wednesday, December 4th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 185,716 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.07 per share, with a total value of $1,498,728.12.

On Monday, December 2nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 94,924 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.98 per share, for a total transaction of $757,493.52.

On Monday, November 25th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 266,732 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.96 per share, for a total transaction of $2,123,186.72.

On Friday, November 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 68,422 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.86 per share, with a total value of $537,796.92.

On Tuesday, November 19th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 92,376 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.60 per share, for a total transaction of $702,057.60.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Stock Up 0.7 %

BIGZ stock opened at $7.66 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.51. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a one year low of $6.66 and a one year high of $8.25.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a $0.0868 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.60%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. PFG Investments LLC increased its position in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 75.1% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 23,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 10,099 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $191,000. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the third quarter worth $245,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 4.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 32,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.

