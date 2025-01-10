BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF (TSE:ZWU) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF (TSE:ZWU – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$10.84 and traded as low as C$10.54. BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF shares last traded at C$10.54, with a volume of 130,968 shares traded.

BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$10.81.

BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.97%.

