Brokerages Set Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) PT at $82.27

Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-five brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $81.62.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on QSR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Bank of America upped their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Argus lowered their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Restaurant Brands International

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Restaurant Brands International

In other news, CFO Sami A. Siddiqui sold 5,579 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $358,171.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,266 shares in the company, valued at $1,750,477.20. This represents a 16.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Jill Granat sold 10,613 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.41, for a total value of $747,261.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 388,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,372,521.19. This represents a 2.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 113,510 shares of company stock valued at $7,774,020. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 4.9% during the second quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 11,520,634 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $811,907,000 after buying an additional 536,124 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,732,531 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $403,398,000 after acquiring an additional 773,783 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,543,650 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $390,678,000 after purchasing an additional 518,795 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,144,430 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $291,615,000 after purchasing an additional 169,458 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,744,620 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $270,554,000 after purchasing an additional 227,203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:QSR opened at $62.54 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. Restaurant Brands International has a 12-month low of $62.19 and a 12-month high of $83.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.15%.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

