Brokerages Set Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) PT at $82.27

Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-five brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $81.62.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on QSR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Bank of America upped their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Argus lowered their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th.
Insider Buying and Selling at Restaurant Brands International
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Restaurant Brands International
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 4.9% during the second quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 11,520,634 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $811,907,000 after buying an additional 536,124 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,732,531 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $403,398,000 after acquiring an additional 773,783 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,543,650 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $390,678,000 after purchasing an additional 518,795 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,144,430 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $291,615,000 after purchasing an additional 169,458 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,744,620 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $270,554,000 after purchasing an additional 227,203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.
Restaurant Brands International Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of NYSE:QSR opened at $62.54 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. Restaurant Brands International has a 12-month low of $62.19 and a 12-month high of $83.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.94.
Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.15%.
About Restaurant Brands International
Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.
