Brokerages Set The Beachbody Company, Inc. (NYSE:BODI) Price Target at $12.00

The Beachbody Company, Inc. (NYSE:BODI – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.00.
Separately, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Beachbody in a report on Thursday, November 14th.
Shares of BODI opened at $6.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.13. Beachbody has a 12-month low of $5.14 and a 12-month high of $13.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.
The Beachbody Company, Inc operates as a subscription health and wellness company that provides fitness, nutrition, and stress-reducing programs in the United States and internationally. The company operates Beachbody on Demand, a digital subscription platform that provides access to a library of live and on-demand fitness and nutrition content; and Beachbody on Demand Interactive (BODi) for live fitness and nutrition programs.
