Brokers Issue Forecasts for Calibre Mining FY2025 Earnings

Calibre Mining Corp. (TSE:CXB – Free Report) – Analysts at Scotiabank raised their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Calibre Mining in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 8th. Scotiabank analyst O. Habib now anticipates that the company will earn $0.25 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.23. The consensus estimate for Calibre Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.39 per share. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Calibre Mining’s FY2026 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Get Calibre Mining alerts:

CXB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Calibre Mining from C$5.00 to C$4.40 in a research report on Monday, October 21st. National Bank Financial upgraded Calibre Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Calibre Mining from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Calibre Mining from C$3.60 to C$3.40 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Calibre Mining from C$2.75 to C$3.50 in a report on Friday, October 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Calibre Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$3.41.

Calibre Mining Price Performance

Shares of TSE CXB opened at C$2.44 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.30. Calibre Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$1.18 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.90. The firm has a market cap of C$1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.77.

About Calibre Mining

(Get Free Report)

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Nicaragua, the United States, and Canada. It primarily explores gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company was formerly known as TLC Ventures Corp. and changed its name to Calibre Mining Corp.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Calibre Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calibre Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.