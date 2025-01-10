Brokers Issue Forecasts for TSE:ATR FY2024 Earnings

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:ATR – Free Report) – Analysts at Scotiabank issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of SNC-Lavalin Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 8th. Scotiabank analyst J. Goldman anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.33 for the year. Scotiabank also issued estimates for SNC-Lavalin Group’s FY2025 earnings at $3.08 EPS.
SNC-Lavalin Group Price Performance
SNC-Lavalin Group Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than SNC-Lavalin Group
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- MercadoLibre: Latin America’s Digital Titan Just Got Cheaper
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Breaking Down Pegasystems, A Wedbush Top AI Pick for 2025
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Shutterstock and Getty: A $3.7 Billion Visual Content Giant
Receive News & Ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.