Brokers Offer Predictions for Phillips 66 FY2026 Earnings

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) – Research analysts at Scotiabank issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Phillips 66 in a report issued on Wednesday, January 8th. Scotiabank analyst P. Cheng forecasts that the oil and gas company will earn $13.20 per share for the year. Scotiabank has a “Sector Outperform” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Phillips 66’s current full-year earnings is $7.56 per share.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.41. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The business had revenue of $36.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Piper Sandler set a $144.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Phillips 66 from $167.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Phillips 66 presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.57.

NYSE:PSX opened at $116.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $123.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.38. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $108.90 and a 12 month high of $174.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its position in Phillips 66 by 7,549.0% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 2,500,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $328,625,000 after buying an additional 2,467,316 shares during the period. ING Groep NV lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 123.2% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,182,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $155,503,000 after purchasing an additional 653,032 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,633,876 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $214,120,000 after purchasing an additional 633,970 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter worth about $70,983,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 574.0% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 443,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $62,545,000 after purchasing an additional 377,314 shares during the period. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

