Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) Shares Bought by A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report) by 252.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 44,265 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,715 shares during the period. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 4,491.1% during the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,940,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898,258 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,443,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,291,000 after acquiring an additional 504,060 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 539,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,317,000 after acquiring an additional 215,592 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 10.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,091,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,359,000 after purchasing an additional 191,550 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 13.3% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,556,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,179,000 after purchasing an additional 182,717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Brookfield Renewable from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th.

Brookfield Renewable stock traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.43. The stock had a trading volume of 401,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,582. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a twelve month low of $21.35 and a twelve month high of $35.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.23 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.76.

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Brookfield Renewable had a return on equity of 0.43% and a net margin of 1.16%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a $0.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. Brookfield Renewable’s dividend payout ratio is -173.17%.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, solar, and distributed energy and sustainable solutions with an installed capacity of approximately 19,161 megawatts.

