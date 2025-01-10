Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSE:BTX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSE:BTX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Price Performance
Shares of BTX stock opened at $0.33 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.17. Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics has a one year low of $0.17 and a one year high of $10.10. The stock has a market cap of $19.40 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 4.61.
Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Company Profile
