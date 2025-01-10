Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 1,576 iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EFA. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 90,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,100,000 after purchasing an additional 26,774 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,672,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $287,680,000 after acquiring an additional 391,198 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 477,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,390,000 after acquiring an additional 3,847 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 85.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,366,000 after acquiring an additional 49,202 shares during the period. Finally, Idaho Trust Bank purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at about $12,265,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFA traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,893,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,150,373. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.57. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $72.58 and a 52-week high of $84.56.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

