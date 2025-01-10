Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC Grows Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 212.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 281,838 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 191,677 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up 6.2% of Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $7,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Colorado Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Brick & Kyle Associates boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 12,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Meridian Management Co. increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 11,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunflower Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 4,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHD stock traded down $0.34 on Friday, reaching $26.98. 19,894,125 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,618,545. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $24.97 and a one year high of $29.72. The company has a market cap of $18.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.31 and a 200-day moving average of $27.74.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

