Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC Has $196,000 Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC reduced its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,170 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $196,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the third quarter worth $26,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 77.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 399 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Hara Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.79, for a total transaction of $2,411,175.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,843,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,238,881.91. This trade represents a 0.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 2,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.69, for a total value of $166,624.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 457,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,915,110.17. The trade was a 0.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 140,412 shares of company stock worth $12,478,116. 45.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walmart Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $92.84. The stock had a trading volume of 13,647,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,913,391. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.29. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.39 and a 12 month high of $96.18. The company has a market cap of $745.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.10, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.55.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The retailer reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Walmart had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The company had revenue of $169.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WMT. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Walmart from $86.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Walmart from $75.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.08.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

