Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC Increases Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 21.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,082 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF comprises 0.7% of Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJS. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $137,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 371,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,974,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1,657.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 68,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Finally, Leo Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock traded down $2.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $105.81. The company had a trading volume of 357,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,157,178. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.03. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $93.89 and a 1-year high of $119.28.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

