CannabisCoin (CANN) Trading Down 27.6% Over Last 7 Days

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded 30.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. Over the last seven days, CannabisCoin has traded down 27.6% against the US dollar. One CannabisCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. CannabisCoin has a market cap of $219,710.52 and $1.42 worth of CannabisCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CannabisCoin Profile

CANN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 20th, 2014. CannabisCoin’s total supply is 335,019,883 coins and its circulating supply is 77,231,175 coins. The official website for CannabisCoin is cannabiscoin.net. The Reddit community for CannabisCoin is https://reddit.com/r/cannabiscoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CannabisCoin’s official Twitter account is @cannabiscoins and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “CannabisCoin (CANN) is a peer-to-peer Internet digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone in the world. It is based on the Bitcoin protocol but differs from Bitcoin in that it can be efficiently mined with consumer-grade hardware.

CannabisCoin is the payment solution for Marijuana dispensaries, retailers and merchants. CannabisCoin cryptocurrency is backed by Marijuana where it is accepted.”

Buying and Selling CannabisCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CannabisCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CannabisCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CannabisCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

