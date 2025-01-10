Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWCZ) Stock Price Down 0.1% – Here’s What Happened

Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWCZ – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $25.80 and last traded at $25.85. 953 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 1,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.87.

Capital Southwest Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.80.

Capital Southwest Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a $0.4844 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.48%.

About Capital Southwest

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

