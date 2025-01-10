Carvana (CVNA) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/8/2025 – Carvana was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $277.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $195.00.

1/7/2025 – Carvana was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $280.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $270.00.

1/7/2025 – Carvana had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $330.00 price target on the stock.

1/6/2025 – Carvana had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $300.00 to $275.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/2/2025 – Carvana had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. They now have a $300.00 price target on the stock.

12/16/2024 – Carvana had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They now have a $320.00 price target on the stock.

12/9/2024 – Carvana had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $300.00 to $330.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/3/2024 – Carvana had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $240.00 to $245.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

NYSE:CVNA traded down $5.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $191.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,267,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,713,076. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.99, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Carvana Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.21 and a fifty-two week high of $268.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $234.92 and its 200-day moving average is $182.79. The firm has a market cap of $39.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19,155.16 and a beta of 3.38.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. Carvana’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total value of $19,306,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,058,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,347,502,770.86. The trade was a 0.26 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Daniel J. Gill sold 41,163 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total transaction of $8,237,127.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 283,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,688,561.57. This trade represents a 12.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 951,908 shares of company stock valued at $199,569,285. Corporate insiders own 17.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Carvana during the third quarter worth $50,531,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Carvana during the 4th quarter valued at about $609,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 124.9% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 581,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,888,000 after purchasing an additional 323,153 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Carvana by 6.9% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 207,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,197,000 after purchasing an additional 13,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in Carvana by 89.2% during the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 53,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,229,000 after purchasing an additional 24,996 shares during the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

