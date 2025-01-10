Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.85 and last traded at $8.86, with a volume of 219753 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.14.

Central Japan Railway Stock Down 3.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.81 and its 200-day moving average is $10.66. The company has a market cap of $17.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.37.

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Central Japan Railway had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Central Japan Railway will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Central Japan Railway

Central Japan Railway Company engages in the railway and related businesses in Japan. The company operates through Transportation, Merchandise and Other, Real Estate, and Other segments. It primarily operates Tokaido Shinkansen, a transportation artery that links metropolitan areas of Tokyo, Nagoya, and Osaka, as well as a network of 12 conventional lines centered on the Nagoya and Shizuoka areas.

