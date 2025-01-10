Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Scotiabank

Equities research analysts at Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set a “sector outperform” rating and a $242.00 price target on the energy company’s stock. Scotiabank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.48% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on LNG. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $202.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $201.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $234.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Bank of America began coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $213.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $226.55.

NYSE:LNG opened at $225.16 on Friday. Cheniere Energy has a twelve month low of $152.31 and a twelve month high of $228.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $214.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.40. The company has a market cap of $50.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The energy company reported $3.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $2.06. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 41.44%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Cheniere Energy will post 11.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in Cheniere Energy by 5,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 153 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

