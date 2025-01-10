Chromocell Therapeutics (NYSE:CHRO) Stock Price Up 17.8% – Time to Buy?

Chromocell Therapeutics Co. (NYSE:CHRO – Get Free Report) was up 17.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.92 and last traded at $0.92. Approximately 99,128 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 98,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.78.

Chromocell Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.83.

Chromocell Therapeutics Company Profile

Chromocell Therapeutics Corporation, a clinical-stage biotech company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new therapeutics to alleviate pain. The company intends to selectively target the sodium ion-channel known as NaV1.7, as well as other receptors in the NaV family. Its lead compound comprises CC8464, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials for use in the treatment of erythromelalgia, as well as other fields of neuropathic pain and acute and chronic eye pain.

