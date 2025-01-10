Citigroup (C) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Citigroup (NYSE: C) in the last few weeks:

1/7/2025 – Citigroup had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $90.00 to $95.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/7/2025 – Citigroup is now covered by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock.

1/6/2025 – Citigroup was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $95.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $70.00.

1/3/2025 – Citigroup had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $110.00 to $102.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/3/2025 – Citigroup had its price target raised by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $82.00 to $85.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/6/2024 – Citigroup had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $72.00 to $81.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/3/2024 – Citigroup had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $73.00 to $80.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/3/2024 – Citigroup was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $82.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $70.00.

12/2/2024 – Citigroup had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $78.00 to $90.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/15/2024 – Citigroup had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $95.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Citigroup Stock Down 0.6 %

C traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $73.23. 13,737,015 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,427,783. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.89. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $50.51 and a one year high of $74.29. The company has a market cap of $138.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.43.

Get Citigroup Inc alerts:

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.20. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $20.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Citigroup

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 5th were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 64.93%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 1,139.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 52,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 48,484 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 184.0% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.